Inter RAO Wants to Start Commercial Power Supplies to Kazakhstan in Nov - Senior Executive

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Russian diversified energy holding company Inter RAO is interested in commercial electric power supplies to Kazakhstan, and is currently holding talks to start supplies in November-December, Alexandra Panina, a board member and acting head of the trading unit of Inter RAO, told reporters.

"There is a shortage (of electric power) in Kazakhstan. We are negotiating with the Kazakh side. ...We are now discussing the possibility of a commercial supply of Russian electricity to Kazakhstan in November," Panina said.

"Our electric power is more expensive than they are used to, but we will try to start supplies now, November-December, we will begin to actively offer our energy on Kazakhstan's market," she said.