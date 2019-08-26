The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and its affiliate Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA) condemned on Monday the assaults on journalists covering the persisting mass protests in Hong Kong and demanded immediate action from the city's government

"We reiterate our earlier calls to end the ongoing attacks against the media in Hong Kong. Respecting the role of the media to report from the protests is important and should be guaranteed by the government. We continue to stand in solidarity with HKJA and our Hong Kong colleagues," the watchdog said.

On August 24, the HKJA released a statement on Facebook saying that a number of people from pro-China group Politik Social Strategic had surrounded the state-owned RTHK broadcaster building. In a separate instance, protesters tried to throw towels on journalists' cameras, yelling "Unscrupulous journalists!" while taking photos of them.

Some protesters threatened to physically harm reporters.

Reporters from Now tv and Oriental Daily international media outlets were punched and yelled at, with one of the journalist receiving an eye injury, the IFJ said in a statement.

The two watchdog organizations have reported 27 media violations in Hong Kong since the protests began in June. Initially protesting against amendments to the city's extradition law, demonstrators now demand the resignation of Chief Executive Carrie Lam, retraction of the government's classification of the violent clashes as riots, independent inquiry into the use of police force, and release of all those detained in clashes with the police.