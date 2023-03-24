WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) US sanctions might have created an actual economic crisis in Iran but they haven't produced the behavioral change envisioned by Washington, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in testimony before Congress.

"My sense is that our sanctions on Iran have created (a) real economic crisis in the country and Iran is greatly suffering, economically, because of the sanctions. I would say, the same thing is true of North Korea," Yellen said on Thursday. "On the other hand, if you ask (whether that) has forced a change in behavior, the answer is 'much less than we would ideally like.'"