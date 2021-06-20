UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Nuclear Talks To Resume In Vienna On Sunday - EU

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 01:40 AM

Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume in Vienna on Sunday - EU

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will resume the negotiations in Vienna on June 20, the European Union External Action Service said on Saturday.

"The Joint Commission of the JCPOA will resume on Sunday 20 June in Vienna. The Joint Commission will be chaired, on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell, by the Deputy Secretary General/Political Director of the European External Action Service, Enrique Mora," the statement read.

The representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran will attend the talks.

The participants will continue to discuss a possible return of the United States to the nuclear deal and ways to ensure its full and effective implementation, according to the statement.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting the sessions of the JCPOA joint commission, as well as informal meetings in different formats, aimed at preventing the 2015 nuclear deal from falling apart.

Related Topics

Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Germany Vienna United Kingdom United States April June Sunday 2015 From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

57 minutes ago

Hungary v France Euro 2020 starting line-ups

1 hour ago

Shehbaz's proposal to discuss electoral reforms in ..

1 hour ago

FM underlines significance of all inclusive intra- ..

1 hour ago

Qualifier Samsonova downs Azarenka to reach Berlin ..

2 hours ago

Development course concludes at Emergency services ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.