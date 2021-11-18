UrduPoint.com

Iran Plans To Build First Coal-Fired Power Plant - Energy Official

Iran Plans to Build First Coal-Fired Power Plant - Energy Official

Iran plans to build its first coal-fired power plant in an attempt to diversify its sources of electricity amid cuts in gas supplies, Mohsen Tarztalab, chief of the Iran-based Thermal Power Plants Holding Company, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Iran plans to build its first coal-fired power plant in an attempt to diversify its sources of electricity amid cuts in gas supplies, Mohsen Tarztalab, chief of the Iran-based Thermal Power Plants Holding Company, said.

"The limitation of gas supply required by thermal power plants in the cold seasons in recent years has exposed the need to use other available energy sources to generate electricity. Hence, we are tapping our rich natural resources for energy production and trying to build the first coal-fired power plant in the country by local experts in the Tabas region (in central Iran)," Tarztalab was quoted as saying by the Press tv broadcaster.

The project in question envisions the construction of the facility with two units of 325 megawatts each to be put in operation as early as March 2024. In addition, the project is expected to create some 6,000 jobs and boost the economic and industrial development of the region, he added.

Tehran should revise its energy management policy with a focus on boosting the coal-fired power generation up to� 5,000 megawatts, Tarztalab said.

The broadcaster indicated that Iran's electricity production amounts to 60,000 megawatts, citing former Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian.

