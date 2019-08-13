Iran Presents New Domestic Armored, Tactical Vehicles - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Iran presented on Tuesday new types of modern armored and tactical vehicles, which were fully designed and manufactured by domestic specialists, local media reported.

According to Tasnim news agency, the presented hardware includes the Aras-2 tactical vehicle and Ra'd armored personnel carrier.

Iranian Defense Minister Brig. Gen.

Amir Hatami attended a ceremony and said that these vehicles were designed to meet the current needs of the country's Armed Forces. According to him, the Armed Forces will receive a large number of Aras-2 vehicles.

The media outlet said that in recent years, Iran had achieved a significant breakthrough in its domestic military buildup following the 2018 call of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei to boost the national defense capabilities.