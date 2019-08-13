UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Presents New Domestic Armored, Tactical Vehicles - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 06:30 PM

Iran Presents New Domestic Armored, Tactical Vehicles - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Iran presented on Tuesday new types of modern armored and tactical vehicles, which were fully designed and manufactured by domestic specialists, local media reported.

According to Tasnim news agency, the presented hardware includes the Aras-2 tactical vehicle and Ra'd armored personnel carrier.

Iranian Defense Minister Brig. Gen.

Amir Hatami attended a ceremony and said that these vehicles were designed to meet the current needs of the country's Armed Forces. According to him, the Armed Forces will receive a large number of Aras-2 vehicles.

The media outlet said that in recent years, Iran had achieved a significant breakthrough in its domestic military buildup following the 2018 call of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei to boost the national defense capabilities.

Related Topics

Iran Vehicles Vehicle 2018 Media

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

45 minutes ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

8 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

8 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

18 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

22 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.