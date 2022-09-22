UrduPoint.com

Iran Restricts Access To Social Media Amid Ongoing Protests - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Iran Restricts Access to Social Media Amid Ongoing Protests - Reports

The Iranian authorities have restricted access to social networks, including Instagram and WhatsApp (the services of Meta, which is banned in Russia as an extremist organization) due to ongoing protests across the country after the death of Mahsa Amini, Iranian media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The Iranian authorities have restricted access to social networks, including Instagram and WhatsApp (the services of Meta, which is banned in Russia as an extremist organization) due to ongoing protests across the country after the death of Mahsa Amini, Iranian media reported on Thursday.

Access to the social networks was limited on Wednesday evening, Iranian news agency Fars reported, adding that it is unknown how long the ban will last.

According to the news agency, protest are fueled by special revolutionary groups seeking to turn the citizens against the Iranian authorities and cause damage to the national security.

On September 13,Mahsa Amini was detained by Iran's so-called morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison.

The woman was sent to one of the centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence for an explanatory conversation. In the center, Amini had a heart attack, after which she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Three days later, the young woman passed away.

Many Iranian citizens accused the morality police of Amini's death, suggesting that law enforcement officers had beaten her on the head. People in different cities of the country launched a series of mass protests. Moreover, some Iranian women published videos on social media that showed them cutting their hair, as well as burning hijabs and rusari kerchiefs, which they are obliged to wear on their heads.

On September 17, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ordered a special investigation into the case and expressed condolences to Amini's family.

Related Topics

Attack Protest Police Iran Russia Social Media Young Tehran September Women Family Media WhatsApp Instagram

Recent Stories

Scottish Minister Says UK's Decision to Allow Frac ..

Scottish Minister Says UK's Decision to Allow Fracking Not Applicable to Scotlan ..

33 seconds ago
 Minister Asad Mahmood visits highways, reprimands ..

Minister Asad Mahmood visits highways, reprimands NHA officials over slow pace o ..

34 seconds ago
 Russian Cabinet of Ministers Approves Draft of New ..

Russian Cabinet of Ministers Approves Draft of New Three-Year Budget

36 seconds ago
 Donbas Referendums Response to Zelenskyy's Call on ..

Donbas Referendums Response to Zelenskyy's Call on Russians to Leave Ukraine - L ..

38 seconds ago
 PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince on national day ..

PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince on national day of KSA

3 minutes ago
 Flood death tally reaches 724 in Sindh: Sharjeel

Flood death tally reaches 724 in Sindh: Sharjeel

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.