Iran Tags US Seizure of State Media Domain as Attack on Free Speech

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the US seizure of website domains linked to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) exemplifies its attempt to choke freedom of speech, state media reported.

On Tuesday, Iran's Press tv said that its website domain has been seized by the US government. Other Iran-backed media websites displayed the same message. The US stated that 36 Iranian-linked websites are associated with either disinformation activities or violent organizations.

Therefore, it takes them offline for violating American sanctions.

According to the IRNA news agency, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh called the US move an illegal and bullying act.

"The current US administration has exactly followed the path of the previous US administration, and this policy will only lead to a double defeat for Washington," Khatibzadeh said.

The diplomat added that Iran would take the case up through legal means.