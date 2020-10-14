UrduPoint.com
Iran to Impose 3-Day Travel Restrictions in Major Cities Over COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Iran will impose three-day travel restrictions in Tehran, Karaj, Mashhad, Isfahan and Urmia until the end of this week over the growing number of COVID-19 cases, media reported on Wednesday, citing Health Minister Saeed Namaki.

According to the Tasnim news agency, entry to the cities in question will be allowed only for cars belonging to local residents. There will be no quarantine in the cities, the publication said.

COVID-19 infections in Iran started to grow exponentially again in early September, with daily rise now over 4,000 cases. The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iran has surpassed 513,000 and the death toll has exceeded 29,000. Nearly all Iran's provinces are listed as red zones with a high risk of contagion.

