Iranian Navy Commander Says US Failed To Sabotage Russia-China-Iran Naval Drills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 05:18 PM

Iranian Navy Commander Says US Failed to Sabotage Russia-China-Iran Naval Drills

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Adm. Hossein Khanzadi said on Thursday that the United States and their allies tried, but failed, to sabotage the Russia-China-Iran naval drills in the Indian Ocean

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) Iranian Navy Commander Rear Adm. Hossein Khanzadi said on Thursday that the United States and their allies tried, but failed, to sabotage the Russia-China-Iran naval drills in the Indian Ocean.

"During the combined naval exercise of Iran, Russia, and China, the Americans and their allies held an emergency meeting aimed at disrupting the process of the joint war game with our two allies," Khanzadi was quoted as saying by the Iranian Tasnim news agency.

The navy commander added that the US plans were thwarted due to a carried out military deception operation.

Russia, Iran and China held a joint naval exercise, dubbed Marine Security Belt, in the northern Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman from December 27-30. During the drill, the participants exercised combating terrorism and piracy, as well as providing regional security.

The joint exercise took place in the wake of the US desire to enhance security in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Oman. The Pentagon told Sputnik that Washington was monitoring the Russia-China-Iran naval drills.

