MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani will arrive in Moscow on Thursday and will hold talks with his Russian counterparts, Sergey Ryabkov and Mikhail Bogdanov, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

"In a few hours, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri will arrive in Moscow at the invitation of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov," the diplomat wrote on his Instagram page.

According to the ambassador, Bagheri will also hold a meeting with Bogdanov.

The diplomats will discuss Tehran-Moscow relations, regional and international issues.