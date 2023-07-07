Open Menu

Iran's Foreign Ministry Summons UK Envoy Over 'Interference' In Internal Affairs - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 09:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned the charge d'affaires of the embassy of the United Kingdom in Tehran after London expanded sanctions against the republic on Thursday, Iranian media reported.

The UK charge d'affaires in Tehran has been summoned to the foreign ministry due to London's continued attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of Iran and has been urged to refrain from such actions, the Fars news agency reported.

Earlier on Thursday, the UK government announced that London introduced sanctions against the Cyber Defence Command (CDC) of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) over alleged human rights abuses, as it allegedly "monitors the emails, websites and online activities of regime opponents and sends evidence to other parts of the IRGC to investigate.

"

London also sanctioned the Iranian Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution (SCCR) and several individuals, including senior cybersecurity officials and prison governors.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Thursday that the United States welcomes and supports London's plans to create a new sanctions authority for Iran to hold it accountable for its alleged hostile activities. Miller added that Washington condemns Iran's alleged plots against US citizens and stands resolved to work with the UK and other allies and partners to deter and respond to any threats or attacks by Iran.

