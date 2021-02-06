UrduPoint.com
Iran's Parliament Chief To Convey Khamenei's Message To Putin During Moscow Visit -Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 10:22 PM

Iran's Parliament Chief to Convey Khamenei's Message to Putin During Moscow Visit -Reports

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will convey a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin from Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei during his upcoming visit to Moscow, ISNA news agency reported on Saturday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will convey a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin from Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei during his upcoming visit to Moscow, ISNA news agency reported on Saturday.

Ghalibaf is expected to begin his three-day visit to Russia on Sunday.

Besides meeting with Putin, Ghalibaf will also hold talks with the chairman of the Russian lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, and officials of the Russian Security Council.

The agenda of talks includes Iran's stances on the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Tehran's economic ties with Moscow, oil sales and other issues.

