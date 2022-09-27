UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Foreign Minister Says Discussed Ukraine-Russia Peace Prospects With Both Countries

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Iraq as part of a contact group on Ukraine has engaged with officials from both Moscow and Kiev recently, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, to help negotiate a resolution to the countries' conflict, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Sputnik

"We talked about how we can help to bring both sides together... (Lavrov) was not so optimistic about the reaction of the Ukrainians, because he said the Ukrainians are not the ones who can decide, it is up to the Americans," Hussein said. "We are trying (to negotiate peace).

I don't know if we will succeed."

A ceasefire is needed first to create a successful negotiation environment, Hussein added. However, neither Russia nor Ukraine are ready to negotiate with each other at this moment, according to Hussein.

Iraq is part of an Arab League contact group on Ukraine with whom Lavrov spoke last week about the genesis of the conflict in Ukraine. The meeting came on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York, where the situation in Ukraine and related issues such as food insecurity have been central themes.

