Ireland Will Act To Send Asylum Seekers Back To UK: PM
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Ireland's prime minister Simon Harris warned on Sunday that Dublin would take action to stem an influx of asylum seekers from Northern Ireland, the British territory across the border.
Ireland would not, he said, let other countries use it as a "loophole" for their own immigration policy.
His comments confirmed a report from broadcaster RTE that Ireland is looking to amend the law to allow the return of asylum seekers to the United Kingdom.
Last week, Dublin's Minister of Justice Helen McEntee -- who visits London on Monday -- told a parliamentary committee she estimated 80 percent of those applying for asylum in the republic had come over the land border with Northern Ireland.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in comments broadcast Sunday on Sky news, said this was evidence that London's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was acting as a deterrent.
In response, Harris said: "Every country is entitled to have its own migration policy.
"But I certainly don't intend to allow anybody else's migration policy to affect the integrity of our own one.
"
He added: "This country will not in any way, shape or form provide a loophole for anybody else's migration challenges."
McEntee would introduce the proposed changes to the law on Tuesday to put the new returns policy in place, he said.
"We're going to await the full details of that but it's one which will effectively allow, again, people to be returned to the United Kingdom. And I think that's quite appropriate."
Earlier, his spokesman told RTE: "Ireland has a rules-based system that must always be applied firmly and fairly."
McEntee is expected to discuss the new returns policy when she meets UK interior minister James Cleverly in London on Monday.
The UK's controversial Rwanda bill cleared its final parliamentary hurdle last Monday after an extended struggle between the upper and lower chambers of parliament.
Sunak hopes the bill will discourage asylum seekers from trying to enter the UK on small boats over the Channel from northern Europe.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From World
-
Celtic down Dundee to stay on course for Scottish Premiership crown2 minutes ago
-
Kainz keeps Cologne's hope alive with late equaliser at Mainz2 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update22 minutes ago
-
Inter continue Serie A title party as Bologna slip in Champions League bid32 minutes ago
-
Masood Khan hails Pakistani-American physicians role in upgrading Pakistan's healthcare system; also ..32 minutes ago
-
Tesla CEO Musk meets China's number two official in Beijing32 minutes ago
-
Arsenal survive Spurs fightback to boost title charge42 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh recall Saifuddin for Zimbabwe T20s42 minutes ago
-
Pakistani youth asked to carry forward spirit of Pak-China all-weather friendship3 hours ago
-
Ukraine warns battlefield situation 'worsened' as Russia claims fresh gains3 hours ago
-
Ukraine army commander says situation 'worsened'4 hours ago
-
Spanish MotoGP results4 hours ago