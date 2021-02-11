UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Irish Prime Minister Calls On EU, UK To Tone Down Feisty Rhetoric Amid Post-Brexit Spat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Irish Prime Minister Calls on EU, UK to Tone Down Feisty Rhetoric Amid Post-Brexit Spat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin on Thursday called on both the United Kingdom and the European Union to tone down their rhetoric amid an ongoing row over trading regulations on the island of Ireland.

London and Brussels have clashed throughout the first six weeks of the year, after the UK and EU's post-Brexit future partnership agreement came into force on January 1.

The European Commission drew the ire of the UK by invoking Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which allows either party to suspend certain provisions of the protocol that was established to govern the border between the UK and the Republic of Ireland, during a row over COVID-19 vaccine supplies.

Speaking on the Irish state radio broadcaster RTE, Martin called on both sides to show restraint.

"It does cause us some headaches, and I think we need to dial down the rhetoric on both sides here," the Irish prime minister said.

The EU quickly reversed its decision to invoke Article 16, although UK Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove subsequently demanded the bloc extend grace periods for UK businesses doing trade with Northern Ireland until 2023. This request has reportedly been denied by Brussels.

David Frost, the UK's lead Brexit policy representative, told a House of Lords committee meeting on Tuesday that relations between the UK and EU in the first six weeks of the post-Brexit era have been "more than bumpy."

London and Brussels have also clashed over the recognition of one another's ambassadors and diplomats.

The UK left the European Union on January 31, 2020. An 11-month transition period followed, giving London and Brussels time to conclude a wide-ranging free trade deal, and a future partnership agreement was reached on December 24.

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union Brussels London Lead Ireland United Kingdom Brexit January December Border 2020 Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

Miral to open ‘Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island’ on ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality wins pioneering award in contra ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Apostolic Vicar of Vic ..

1 hour ago

PTCL Group successfully conducts 5G trial in a lim ..

1 hour ago

Senate elections will be held on March 3, announce ..

1 hour ago

Facebook releases update regarding reaching billio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.