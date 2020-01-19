UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Building Tunnel-Detecting Infrastructure Along Border With Lebanon - IDF

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 04:10 PM

Israel Building Tunnel-Detecting Infrastructure Along Border With Lebanon - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) Israel has started to build a technological infrastructure to detect underground tunnels along the border with Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service said on Sunday.

"We have started deploying highly-sophisticated technical infrastructure along Israel's border with Lebanon. These sensors will identify and prevent underground construction of attack tunnels into #Israel by the Hezbollah terror organization in #Lebanon," the IDF said on Twitter.

According to IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus, the decision to install the new sensors was not based on fresh intelligence that Hezbollah is digging some new tunnels.

Conricus told reporters that the IDF had informed the peacekeeping UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which operates in southern Lebanon of its plans to install the infrastructure stressing that all works were being conducted on the Israeli side of the so-called Blue Line, the unofficial but widely recognized border between Israel and Lebanon.

In December 2018, Israel launched Operation Northern Shield in an effort to locate and destroy tunnels dug by Hezbollah militants into northern Israel from southern Lebanon. The Israeli military said they had discovered and destroyed six tunnels. The Israeli authorities believe that Hezbollah used the facilities to transfer militants and weapons to Israel.

Related Topics

Attack Militants United Nations Israel Twitter Lebanon December Border Sunday 2018 All From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves DFF’s three-year st ..

46 minutes ago

We must collaborate, commit to take action to reso ..

2 hours ago

4th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off ..

3 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance to utilise Al Etihad Credi ..

3 hours ago

Global athletes to partake in Abu Dhabi World Prof ..

3 hours ago

Growth of regional logistics to intensify in 2020, ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.