Israel Building Tunnel-Detecting Infrastructure Along Border With Lebanon - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) Israel has started to build a technological infrastructure to detect underground tunnels along the border with Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service said on Sunday.

"We have started deploying highly-sophisticated technical infrastructure along Israel's border with Lebanon. These sensors will identify and prevent underground construction of attack tunnels into #Israel by the Hezbollah terror organization in #Lebanon," the IDF said on Twitter.

According to IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus, the decision to install the new sensors was not based on fresh intelligence that Hezbollah is digging some new tunnels.

Conricus told reporters that the IDF had informed the peacekeeping UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which operates in southern Lebanon of its plans to install the infrastructure stressing that all works were being conducted on the Israeli side of the so-called Blue Line, the unofficial but widely recognized border between Israel and Lebanon.

In December 2018, Israel launched Operation Northern Shield in an effort to locate and destroy tunnels dug by Hezbollah militants into northern Israel from southern Lebanon. The Israeli military said they had discovered and destroyed six tunnels. The Israeli authorities believe that Hezbollah used the facilities to transfer militants and weapons to Israel.