Israel Ends Military Operation Against Palestinian Islamic Jihad - Prime Minister's Office

Faizan Hashmi 34 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 02:40 PM

Israel has ended its operation against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), dubbed Black Belt, now that its military has achieved all of its objectives, including the assassination of the PIJ's commander in Gaza, the Israel prime minister's Arab media spokesperson said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Israel has ended its operation against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), dubbed Black Belt, now that its military has achieved all of its objectives, including the assassination of the PIJ's commander in Gaza, the Israel prime minister's Arab media spokesperson said on Thursday.

"Operation Black Belt against Islamic Jihad leaders in the Gaza Strip is over and has achieved all its objectives," Ofir Gendelman said on Twitter, adding that Israel is prepared for any emergency.

Avichay Adraee, the Israel Defense Forces' spokesman, also confirmed that the IDF had managed to meet its goals over the past two days and strike a painful blow to the PIJ.

The armed conflict between Israel and Hamas-controlled Gaza escalated early on Tuesday after Israeli airstrikes killed Baha Abu al-Ata, Islamic Jihad's top commander, in the Palestinian territory. Around 360 rockets were fired at Israel by Palestinian militants over two days.

