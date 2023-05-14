UrduPoint.com

Israel, Palestinians Agree Ceasefire From 19:00 GMT On Saturday - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Israel, Palestinians Agree Ceasefire From 19:00 GMT on Saturday - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) Israel and Palestinian militants have agreed to a ceasefire starting Saturday night after violence continued into the fifth consecutive day, Egyptian media reported.

The Egypt-mediated ceasefire will take effect at 10 p.m. local time on Saturday (19:00 GMT), according to Al-Qahera news. This comes shortly after Israel rejected a lull in fighting proposed by Cairo and other mediators.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry did not immediately confirm the reports to Sputnik.

"I cannot confirm this at the moment," a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

The Israeli Defense Forces attacked the Palestinian exclave of Gaza on Tuesday as Israel sought to defeat the Islamic Jihad movement, which it accuses of targeting civilians in southern Israel. Dozens of Palestinians have died, including several high-ranking militants.

Related Topics

Militants Israel Jihad Gaza Died Cairo Media P

Recent Stories

Israel, Palestinians Agree Ceasefire From 19:00 GM ..

Israel, Palestinians Agree Ceasefire From 19:00 GMT on Saturday - Reports

1 hour ago
 Fazlur Rehman urges PDM, JUI-F workers to join 'pe ..

Fazlur Rehman urges PDM, JUI-F workers to join 'peaceful protest before SC' on M ..

1 hour ago
 Biden Says Debt Ceiling Talks 'Moving Along' But N ..

Biden Says Debt Ceiling Talks 'Moving Along' But No 'Crunch Point' Reached

1 hour ago
 Kenya starvation cult death toll exceeds 200: govt ..

Kenya starvation cult death toll exceeds 200: govt official

1 hour ago
 DC reviews dams, irrigation facilities in various ..

DC reviews dams, irrigation facilities in various areas of Kohlu

1 hour ago
 Martin wins French MotoGP sprint, Bagnaia retains ..

Martin wins French MotoGP sprint, Bagnaia retains championship lead

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.