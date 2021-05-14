UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Rejects Egypt's Plan On Humanitarian Ceasefire With Palestinians - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 05:00 AM

Israel Rejects Egypt's Plan on Humanitarian Ceasefire With Palestinians - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Israel has rejected the Egyptian plan on a humanitarian ceasefire with the Palestinians, the Egyptian delegation has already left Tel Aviv, fearing the start of a military operation, media reported.

On late Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that its air and ground units were attacking the Gaza Strip, following several days of intensive rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the military operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip would continue as long as necessary. A source in the Israeli security forces told Sputnik that the IDF was not currently conducting a ground operation in the Gaza Strip

"Israel has rejected the Egyptian request for a humanitarian ceasefire, the Egyptian delegation has left Tel Aviv, fearing the start of a military operation," a source told al-Arabiya broadcaster.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Israel Gaza Media From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Afg ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bill Gates discuss fight agains ..

4 hours ago

UAE and Greece announce safe travel corridor for v ..

4 hours ago

Shakhbout bin Nahyan attends inauguration of Ugand ..

4 hours ago

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

9 hours ago

Vladimir Putin sent greetings to Russia’s Muslim ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.