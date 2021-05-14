(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Israel has rejected the Egyptian plan on a humanitarian ceasefire with the Palestinians, the Egyptian delegation has already left Tel Aviv, fearing the start of a military operation, media reported.

On late Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that its air and ground units were attacking the Gaza Strip, following several days of intensive rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the military operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip would continue as long as necessary. A source in the Israeli security forces told Sputnik that the IDF was not currently conducting a ground operation in the Gaza Strip

"Israel has rejected the Egyptian request for a humanitarian ceasefire, the Egyptian delegation has left Tel Aviv, fearing the start of a military operation," a source told al-Arabiya broadcaster.