Israel, Russia Share Interest in Broad Cooperation in Various Fields - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Both Israel and Russia are interested in broad cooperation in a number of areas and the ongoing free trade talks between Israel and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will further contribute to closer ties with Moscow, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Friday.

"Hundreds of thousands of Russian-speaking Israelis connect to Russia and hundreds of thousands of Jews in Russia feel the connection to Israel, providing for an endless array of opportunities. They, their communities and friends help to strengthen our ties in commerce, tourism, science and culture," Lapid said in an article to mark the 30th anniversary of the renewal of diplomatic relations between Russia and Israel, published by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

Lapid notes that both countries "share great interest in broad cooperation" in a range of fields, including medicine, innovations, science and research, agriculture and infrastructure.

"There is nothing that cannot be improved through shared innovation and reciprocity. We are in the midst of negotiations towards signing a free trade area agreement between Israel and the Eurasian Economic Union, of which Russia is a member. The agreement will allow for further significant upgrades to our economic and commercial ties to our mutual benefit," he added.

October 18 will mark the 30th anniversary of full restoration of diplomatic relations between Russia and Israel after a period of estrangement following the 1967 Six-Day War in the middle East.