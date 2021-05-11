UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Suspends Classes In Schools In Gaza Vicinity, Opens Bomb Shelters Over Airstrikes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:40 AM

Israel Suspends Classes in Schools in Gaza Vicinity, Opens Bomb Shelters Over Airstrikes

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Israel imposed restrictions on public gatherings and school activities within a 40-kilometer radius (25 miles) of the Gaza Strip due to continued airstrikes, Jonathan Conricus, the Israel Defense Forces spokesperson, announced on Monday.

Additionally, Tel Aviv municipal authorities began opening public bomb shelters.

"We have issued special instructions for Israeli citizens restricting public gatherings and school activities in the area from 0 to 40 kilometers from the Gaza Strip," Conricus said at a briefing.

Earlier in the day, Hamas' military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, launched several missile attacks against Israel and warned that Israel had until 6 p.m. (15:00 GMT) to withdraw soldiers from the areas of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem.

After the deadline expired, the Israeli military reported that dozens of rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel.

