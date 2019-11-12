UrduPoint.com
Israeli Justice Ministry Confirms Russian National Burkov Extradited To US

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:31 PM

Israel has handed over Russian national Alexei Burkov to US officials, who are transporting him to the United States so he can be put on trial, Israeli Ministry of Justice spokeswoman Vita Zak confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday

"[Burkov] was handed over to the United States this morning," Zak said.

The extradition comes after Burkov was imprisoned in Israel for almost four years during which time attempts to persuade local courts to send him back to Russia were unsuccessful.

Burkov is wanted in the United States on charges related to money laundering and computer hacking.

In 2015, Burkov was detained at the Tel Aviv airport at the request of US authorities.

Russia also filed charges against Burkov and demanded his extradition.

