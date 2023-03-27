UrduPoint.com

Israeli Parliament's Committee Approves 1st Part Of Judicial Reform For Final Readings

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Israeli Parliament's Committee Approves 1st Part of Judicial Reform for Final Readings

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The Constitution, Law and Justice Committee of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, on Monday approved the first part of a controversial judicial reform bill, which would limit the Supreme Court's authority, for its final readings amid widespread protests in the country.

On Sunday, discussion of the law was postponed until Monday morning. Major nationwide protests erupted in Israel late Sunday night after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over his opposition to the controversial reform.

"At the end of a long day of deliberations, the Special Committee on Amendments to Basic Law: The Government, chaired by MK Ofir Katz (Likud), approved early Monday morning for second and third readings the proposed Amendment to Basic Law: The Government (Amendment No.

16) (Competence of Ministers and Deputy Ministers)," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu told his coalition partners that the work on judicial reform would be suspended.

Protests against the reform have been held in Israel for 12 straight weeks. In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. The reform's opponents argue it will undermine democracy in Israel and put the country on the verge of a social and constitutional crisis.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Israel Parliament Democracy Levin January Sunday Government Cabinet Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentiona ..

Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentional destruction of historic, nat ..

15 minutes ago
 CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability worksho ..

CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability workshop, AI Minecraft Challenge for ..

30 minutes ago
 NYUAD marks Ramadan with Ramadaniyyat: 4-day event ..

NYUAD marks Ramadan with Ramadaniyyat: 4-day events themed Al-Andalus

44 minutes ago
 EDGE fortifies its technology, defence portfolio b ..

EDGE fortifies its technology, defence portfolio by acquiring TRUST Internationa ..

44 minutes ago
 National Bonds launches ‘Second Salary’ plan f ..

National Bonds launches ‘Second Salary’ plan for UAE Residents for retiremen ..

45 minutes ago
 TII partners with MBZUAI to drive Abu Dhabi’s sm ..

TII partners with MBZUAI to drive Abu Dhabi’s smart city ambitions

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.