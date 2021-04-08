Israeli strikes kill 3 fighters in Syria: monitor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Damascus, April 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Israeli strikes overnight targeting Syrian regime military positions and a weapons depot near Damascus killed three fighters, a Britain-based war monitor said Thursday.

The strikes near the capital "destroyed a weapons depot, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

"It also killed three ... Iran-backed militia fighters," said the monitor.

The official SANA news agency reported the raids but not the casualties, saying four soldiers were wounded in the attack.

"At around 12:56 the Israeli enemy carried out an aggression from the direction of Lebanon on some positions in the vicinity of Damascus," SANA said, citing a military source.

"Our air defences intercepted the aggression and shot down" most of the missiles, the news outlet said, adding that "four soldiers were injured".

The strikes also caused "some material damage".

The source did not provide details on the targets.