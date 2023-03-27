UrduPoint.com

Israel's Consul General In New York Resigns After Gallant's Dismissal - Letter

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2023 | 02:20 AM

Israel's Consul General in New York Resigns After Gallant's Dismissal - Letter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Israel's Consul General in New York Asaf Zamir announced his resignation after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over the latter's calls to halt the controversial judicial reform.

"With a heavy heart, I write to you today to inform you of my resignation as Consul General of Israel in New York," Zamir said in a letter posted on his Twitter account on Sunday, adding that "the political situation in Israel has reached a critical point, and I feel a deep sense of responsibility and moral obligation to stand up for what is right ... ."

Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu's office said that the prime minister was dismissing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who became the first key Israeli minister to call for a halt of the reform on Saturday.

Gallant said that there was a growing rift in Israeli society that was also penetrating the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the country's security agencies.

"Today's dangerous decision to fire the Minister of Defense, convinced me that I can no longer continue representing this Government. I have become increasingly concerned with the policies of the new government, and in particular, the judicial reform it is leading. I believe that this reform undermines the very foundation of our democratic system and threatens the rule of law in our country," Zamir said in his letter of resignation.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Israel Twitter New York Sunday Moral Government

Recent Stories

England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxe ..

England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxembourg in Euro 2024 qualifiers

5 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid exchange gr ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid exchange greetings on the occasion of Ram ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.