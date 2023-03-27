MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Israel's Consul General in New York Asaf Zamir announced his resignation after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over the latter's calls to halt the controversial judicial reform.

"With a heavy heart, I write to you today to inform you of my resignation as Consul General of Israel in New York," Zamir said in a letter posted on his Twitter account on Sunday, adding that "the political situation in Israel has reached a critical point, and I feel a deep sense of responsibility and moral obligation to stand up for what is right ... ."

Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu's office said that the prime minister was dismissing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who became the first key Israeli minister to call for a halt of the reform on Saturday.

Gallant said that there was a growing rift in Israeli society that was also penetrating the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the country's security agencies.

"Today's dangerous decision to fire the Minister of Defense, convinced me that I can no longer continue representing this Government. I have become increasingly concerned with the policies of the new government, and in particular, the judicial reform it is leading. I believe that this reform undermines the very foundation of our democratic system and threatens the rule of law in our country," Zamir said in his letter of resignation.