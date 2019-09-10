(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday that Israeli intelligence had found evidence of a secret nuclear weapons development site in central Iran.

In early January 2018, Israeli agents seized tens of thousands of sensitive documents from Iran's nuclear program during a raid on a storage facility in Tehran. Since April 2018, Israel has been releasing some of the documents as experts continue to pore over them. The prime minister called a press conference on Monday afternoon to show satellite photos of the site in Iran.

"[On Monday], we reveal that yet another secret nuclear site was exposed in the archives that we brought from Tehran. In this site, Iran conducted experiments to develop nuclear weapons. This is the site near Abadeh, south of Isfahan," Netanyahu said in a statement.

The prime minister added that following Israel's inquiry with Iran concerning the site, Tehran proceeded to destroy all evidence of the site.

"They just wiped it out. They wiped out the site. Here they conducted nuclear experiments for nuclear weapons. This is the site after they understood that we were on to them," Netanyahu said.

Last year, Netanyahu claimed in his speech at the UN General Assembly that Iran had a secret warehouse in Tehran where it stored large amounts of materials and equipment that were used to progress a clandestine nuclear program.

In May, Iran announced the intent to steadily abandon its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, every 60 days unless European signatories attempt to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran.

The move came exactly a year after the United States unilaterally withdrew from the deal and imposed sanctions on Tehran.

Following the ultimatum, Iran has been increasing its enriched uranium stockpile and began enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent limit set by the JCPOA.