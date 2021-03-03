UrduPoint.com
ISS Leaks May Be Caused By Metal Fatigue, Micrometeorite Impact - Source

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:11 PM

A commission of Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos believes that cracks in Russia's Zvezda module at the International Space Station (ISS) were most likely formed due to metal fatigue or micrometeorite impact, a source in the rocket and space sphere told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) A commission of Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos believes that cracks in Russia's Zvezda module at the International Space Station (ISS) were most likely formed due to metal fatigue or micrometeorite impact, a source in the rocket and space sphere told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The commission unites experts from Roscosmos, the Rocket and Space Corporation Energia, the Central Research Institute of Machine Building, the Tekhnomash Scientific Production Association and the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center.

"They are studying the possibility of the seal failure due to metal fatigue or the impact of a micrometeorite, which could pierce the assembly compartment [under which the intermediate chamber is located]," the source said.

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin earlier expressed the belief the leak could be caused by micrometeorite impact.

