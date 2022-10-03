Italians Set to Protest Soaring Energy Prices Across Country - Reports

Italian workers and entrepreneurs are set to go out on Monday across the country to protest against the sharp increase in electricity and gas tariffs, local media reported

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Italian workers and entrepreneurs are set to go out on Monday across the country to protest against the sharp increase in electricity and gas tariffs, local media reported.

A major Italian trade union, the USB, called the demonstrations of workers and entrepreneurs on the International Action Day, announced on Monday by the World Federation of Trade Unions, to protest against the crisis of capitalism and vulnerability of the working class, Italian broadcaster SkyTg24 reported.

The USB called for "resisting the hyperbolic increase in electricity bills by 60% announced from October 1," the broadcaster said. The protesters accused the EU of inaction in combating speculation that has caused a rapid rise in gas prices. At the same time, the leadership of the trade union drew attention to the "mysterious" attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which brought obvious benefits to the US, the media noted.

"Meanwhile, the moment of economic collapse of Italian families and businesses is approaching, and we do not see any change of course on the horizon," the USB said, recalling that the governments of the EU countries continue to spend huge public funds on military support for Ukraine.

Protests took place this morning in the city of Turin in northern Italy, gathering activists of youth and leftist organizations in front of the regional branch of the country's leading oil and gas group Eni, the report said.

"The situation is very serious. The increase in prices is caused by the choice of governments that remain in imperialist positions, and shameful speculation that large companies are engaged in.

Energy should be public. This is the only way to set a price ceiling," the head of the Turin USB branch, Enzo Miccoli, said at the rally, as quoted by the broadcaster.

A similar demonstration took place in the center of Naples, where one of the protesters burned his electricity and gas bills, the broadcaster reported. In Cagliari, the capital city of the Italian island of Sardinia, activists protested in front of the regional offices of the Italian electrical utility giant Enel and the largest state pension fund Inps, SkyTg24 said.

According to the media, in the evening, protests will be held in Rome, Milan, Florence, Pisa, Spoleto and other Italian cities.

Members of new social Don't Pay movement also expressed their readiness to join trade union activists, who are calling on Italians to stop paying utility bills, tariffs for which have increased significantly in recent months, the broadcaster said.

The Italian Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and Environment revealed that in the third quarter of 2022, the so-called single national electricity price increased almost four times compared to the first quarter, prompting the regulator to take additional measures to curb further growth, the report said. In the fourth quarter, the price of electricity should increase by 59%, whereas initially it was supposed to double, the broadcaster said, adding that a decision on gas prices is expected to be made in early November. SkyTg24 said that tariffs might increase by about 70%.