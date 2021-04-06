Italy Hopes to Resume Travel From Russia This Summer - Tourism Minister

Italian Tourism Minister Massimo Garavaglia on Tuesday expressed hope that Russian tourists would be able to start booking tickets to the European country as early as this summer

"We will be glad to do it [open the borders with Russia] when sanitary conditions allow. We hope this happens as soon as possible and we hope that reservations will become available this summer. But it is too early to talk about dates," Garavaglia told reporters.

Commenting on possible ways of traveling amid the pandemic, the minister recalled the so-called quarantine-free flights that began arriving in Italy from the United States.

The official also welcomed plans to introduce special certificates that will verify a passenger's COVID-19 vaccination status, noting that it would facilitate travel amid the pandemic.

Italy, along with Greece, was among the first to promote the idea of EU vaccine passports to stimulate travel among those who have been inoculated, as the countries heavily depend on the tourism industry and sought its speedy recovery. The relevant proposal was put forward by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis back in January.