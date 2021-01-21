UrduPoint.com
Italy's Prime Minister Salutes Biden's Inauguration As 'Great Day For Democracy'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 01:37 AM

Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte wished good work to the 46th US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as they took the oath of office on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte wished good work to the 46th US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as they took the oath of office on Wednesday.

"Wishing good work to President @JoeBiden and Vice-President @KamalaHarris.

This is a great day for democracy, reaching far beyond the American borders. Italy stands ready to face the challenges of our common international agenda together with the United States," Conte said on Twitter.

The inauguration took place at the Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. amid unprecedented security provisions. Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, did not attend the ceremony.

More Stories From World

