UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Spallanzani Institute, Russia's Gamaleya Center To Cooperate On Sputnik V

Muhammad Irfan 28 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 06:20 PM

Italy's Spallanzani Institute, Russia's Gamaleya Center to Cooperate on Sputnik V

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Italy's Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases (INMI Lazzaro Spallanzani) and Russia's Gamaleya National Center signed a cooperation agreement that will allow Sputnik V vaccine trials to start in Rome, the institute's chief Francesco Vaia announced on Tuesday.

The document was signed during a video conference between the top management of the two research facilities.

INMI Lazzaro Spallanzani will study the Russian vaccine's effects on various strains of coronavirus and possibilities for booster vaccinations after AstraZeneca shots. Similar reviews are already being conducted for Pfizer and Moderna drugs.

"The experiments have a double purpose. First, we will exchange biological material, in about ten days, to establish whether Sputnik can produce antibodies against coronavirus variants. In Italy we are especially concerned about the South African, Brazilian and British strains that are yet to be isolated in Russia," Vaia said.

In return, INMI Lazzaro Spallanzani, which owns one of the biggest banks of viral agents in the EU with 120 live strains of SARS-CoV-2, will provide Gamaleya Center with samples of new coronavirus strains, including the B1.1.7 (UK), P1 (Brazil). and B.1.351 (South Africa).

According to Vaia, the second part of the experiments will include administering the second shot of the vaccine in various combinations in four groups of 150 volunteers in total.

"These are the people who received the first dose of AstraZeneca and are now feeling lost. They will be injected with Moderna, Pfizer and the two Sputnik variants, ad26 and ad25," he noted.

Russian scientists will arrive in Italy within ten days after signing the agreement. The Italian side expects to receive 600 doses of Sputnik V, but further deliveries are a possibility.

Vaia added that research on Sputnik V can begin after the approval from the Italian Medicines Agency, and that he has already discussed the issue with the head of the drug regulator, Giorgio Palu.

The first results from the trials will be ready one month after administering the first dose, or two months since the beginning of the whole process, Vaia commented to Sputnik on Tuesday.

INMI Lazzaro Spallanzani alongside other Italian medical experts have continuously supported the idea of using Sputnik V in the country.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is approved for use in 60 countries with a total population of about three billion people. The vaccine efficacy has been confirmed at 91.6 percent by the data published in the world's leading medical journal The Lancet.

Related Topics

World Exchange Russia Drugs Palu Rome Italy Brazil United Kingdom South Africa From Agreement Top Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

3 minutes ago

Driving the FinTech Revolution: UPaisa and Abacus ..

5 minutes ago

Vivo Pakistan Announces Contactless Customer Suppo ..

16 minutes ago

UAE, Sudan explore boosting economic cooperation

48 minutes ago

Pakistan, Germany to boost bilateral economic ties ..

1 hour ago

Indonesia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to be co ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.