UrduPoint.com

Jackson Pollock Painting Found In Sofia Belonged To Ceausescu's Collection - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 10:34 PM

Jackson Pollock Painting Found in Sofia Belonged to Ceausescu's Collection - Reports

An uncatalogued painting by American abstract painter Jackson Pollock found in Bulgaria during an international operation against smuggling was part of former Romanian President Nicolae Ceausescu's private collection, Bulgarian media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) An uncatalogued painting by American abstract painter Jackson Pollock found in Bulgaria during an international operation against smuggling was part of former Romanian President Nicolae Ceausescu's private collection, Bulgarian media reported on Wednesday.

The counter-smuggling operation was conducted under the aegis of Europol in Sofia, Athens and on Crete in order to neutralize an organized crime group. Bulgarian law enforcement officers reportedly found the painting, which has Pollock's signature in the upper right corner, during a raid.

Sources close to the matter said that the fact that the painting belonged to the former Romanian leader was identified thanks to the stamps in Romanian on its back, according to the Bulgarian National Television. Ceausescu, who was Romania's supreme leader for over 20 years, was toppled as a result of a people's revolution and shot, together with his wife, on December 25, 1989.

Deputy Prosecutor of Sofia Desislava Petrova said that the art piece was painted for Hollywood actress Lauren Bacall's birthday and originally belonged to her, according to the 24 Chasa newspaper.

This information is written on the back of the canvas. The actress sold the painting in 1958, after which it came to Romania, then to Greece, and then to Bulgaria.

A Sofia resident, from whom the painting was confiscated, reportedly said he was not planning to sell the work of art, since he was not sure of its authenticity, and kept it behind a cupboard.

The painting was handed over to experts of the National Art Gallery in Sofia, sources told the Bulgarian National Television. The examination confirmed that this was an uncatalogued work by Pollock, which dates back to 1949. According to the experts, the auction price of the painting could reach 50 million Euros ($53 million). The 24 Chasa newspaper specified that this was a preliminary assessment and the painting would need to be further examined by international experts.

Paul Jackson Pollock, 1912-1956, was an American painter and a major figure of abstract expressionism. He was famous for his "drip technique," which involves splashing paint on a canvas. Pollock had a significant impact on the art of the second half of the 20th century.

Related Topics

Century Wife Sofia Athens Price Jackson Bulgaria Romania Greece December Media TV From Million

Recent Stories

Blinken Refuses to Give Firm Answer Whether Washin ..

Blinken Refuses to Give Firm Answer Whether Washington Will Arrest Putin if He V ..

1 minute ago
 Multiple injuries after ship lurches in Edinburgh ..

Multiple injuries after ship lurches in Edinburgh dry dock

1 minute ago
 European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde warn ..

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde warns financial tensions may hit e ..

6 minutes ago
 Ramazan timings at AJK Service Tribunal offices is ..

Ramazan timings at AJK Service Tribunal offices issued

3 minutes ago
 US Expects Taiwan to Participate in Summit for Dem ..

US Expects Taiwan to Participate in Summit for Democracy Next Week - White House

3 minutes ago
 Hackers Attack Italian Transport Services - Report ..

Hackers Attack Italian Transport Services - Reports

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.