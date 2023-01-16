Japan, India Start Air Defense Military Drills Near Tokyo - Self-Defense Force

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) Japan and India have started the Veer Guardian joint military exercises in the vicinity of Tokyo to boost tactical and technical skills and deepen the bilateral defense cooperation, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) said on Monday.

The drills are taking place at the military bases of the Air Rescue Wing Hyakuri Detachment located in the Japanese prefecture of Ibaraki and at Iruma air base in Saitama Prefecture, the statement read.

The exercises involve four Japanese Mitsubishi F-2 fighters and four US McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle tactical fighters, the JASDF said. India has provided 150 military personnel, four Russian Sukhoi Su-30MKI multirole air fighters and two US Boeing C-17 Globemaster III large transport aircraft, the statement added.

The joint military exercises will run through January 26, according to the Japanese military.