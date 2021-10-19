Japan Prime Minister Orders to Ensure Safety of Navigation After Missile Launch by N.Korea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, commenting on North Korea's ballistic missile launch, said he ordered to ensure the collection and analysis of data and timely inform the population, guarantee the safety of navigation and air transport, and make preparations for emergency situations.

"Today, North Korea fired what is believed to be a ballistic missile. I have instructed the relevant ministries to act in three areas: ensure the collection and analysis of data and timely inform the population, guarantee the safety of navigation and air transport, and prepare for emergency situations," Kishida said as broadcast by the NHK tv channel.