Japan Tightens Export of 23 Items Used in Semiconductor Production - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The Japanese government is tightening export restrictions on semiconductor production equipment over growing security concerns, the NHK channel reported on Friday.

Export limitations that will go into effect in July cover 23 items and will affect exports to all countries except for 42 states which are viewed as having adequate export controls. This "white list" includes, for instance, the United States, South Korea and Taiwan. Exports to China and other countries that are not listed will be executed through a more complex procedure, and each shipment will require the Japanese Trade Minister's approval.

"This measure is aimed at preventing technology from being diverted to military use.

We want to fulfill our responsibilities to the international community as a country with advanced technology. And we want to contribute to international peace and security," Japanese Trade Minister Nishimura Yasutoshi was quoted by NHK as saying.

On January 27, talks were held by US, Japanese and Dutch officials on a new set of restrictions designed to undermine China's attempts to establish a domestic chip industry. On March 8, the Dutch government issued a decree setting limitations on chip technology exports to China and the countries outside of the so-called Wassenaar Arrangement, an export control regime whose 42 members exchange data on transfers of dual-use goods and weapons.