UrduPoint.com

Japan Tightens Export Of 23 Items Used In Semiconductor Production - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Japan Tightens Export of 23 Items Used in Semiconductor Production - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The Japanese government is tightening export restrictions on semiconductor production equipment over growing security concerns, the NHK channel reported on Friday.

Export limitations that will go into effect in July cover 23 items and will affect exports to all countries except for 42 states which are viewed as having adequate export controls. This "white list" includes, for instance, the United States, South Korea and Taiwan. Exports to China and other countries that are not listed will be executed through a more complex procedure, and each shipment will require the Japanese Trade Minister's approval.

"This measure is aimed at preventing technology from being diverted to military use.

We want to fulfill our responsibilities to the international community as a country with advanced technology. And we want to contribute to international peace and security," Japanese Trade Minister Nishimura Yasutoshi was quoted by NHK as saying.

On January 27, talks were held by US, Japanese and Dutch officials on a new set of restrictions designed to undermine China's attempts to establish a domestic chip industry. On March 8, the Dutch government issued a decree setting limitations on chip technology exports to China and the countries outside of the so-called Wassenaar Arrangement, an export control regime whose 42 members exchange data on transfers of dual-use goods and weapons.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Exports China South Korea United States January March July All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

National Biosecurity Committee holds first meeting ..

National Biosecurity Committee holds first meeting in 2023

12 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library launches ‘A World Re ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library launches ‘A World Reads’ initiative to enrich UA ..

12 minutes ago
 UNIDO Director-General calls for global financial ..

UNIDO Director-General calls for global financial solidarity to drive Africa&#03 ..

42 minutes ago
 FAO&#039;s initial assessment of Türkiye earthqua ..

FAO&#039;s initial assessment of Türkiye earthquakes indicates over 20% losses ..

42 minutes ago
 Azhar Mashwani returns home after week long disapp ..

Azhar Mashwani returns home after week long disappearance

53 minutes ago
 Sushmita Sen surprises fans yet again with new vid ..

Sushmita Sen surprises fans yet again with new video

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.