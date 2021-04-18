UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Have Enough Vaccines To Inoculate All People Over 16 By Late September - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 10:40 AM

Japan to Have Enough Vaccines to Inoculate All People Over 16 by Late September - Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) Japan will have enough coronavirus vaccines to provide them to everyone older than 16 by the end of September, Administrative Affairs Minister Taro Kono said on Sunday, in the wake of successful talks between Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Pfizer CEO.

In an interview with Fuji tv, the minister, who also supervises the country's vaccination effort, noted that Suga and the head of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, recently had a phone conversation, agreeing on additional vaccine shipments to Japan so that the country has enough doses by late September.

"This means that they have basically reached an agreement. The way things are, there will be enough delivered vaccines for everyone who can be inoculated.

We will be able to cover those over 16," Kono said.

The minister also noted that the US had launched a vaccine certification process for children aged 12-15 and that Japan would do the same.

"I think that a request will be filed soon. We will discuss this with specialists, alongside our vaccination plans," the official added.

Tokyo has vaccine supply deals with Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer. However, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use in the country so far and has been used to vaccinate the population since February. The vaccines by Moderna and AstraZeneca are expected to be approved in May.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Same Japan February May September Sunday TV Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 18, 2021 in Pakistan

32 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for trading ..

9 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Prague Aware of Cons ..

10 hours ago

Addl IGP orders inquiry on illegal detention of th ..

10 hours ago

10 more areas under smart lockdown in Rawalpindi

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.