UrduPoint.com

Japan, US Mulling Joint Research On Hypersonic Missile Defense - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Japan, US Mulling Joint Research on Hypersonic Missile Defense - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) Japan and the United States are considering conducting joint research on technologies to intercept hypersonic glide ballistic missiles at an altitude that the current anti-missile systems are not able to operate, Japanese financial newspaper Nikkei reported on Sunday.

According to the newspaper, the Japanese Defense Ministry plans to start developing engine for long-range missiles in 2023 that will be able to change its trajectory to adjust to enemy's hypersonic missile. As part of the project, Japan is going to cooperate with the US by conducting joint research on technology.

The prospective missiles could be deployed on Japan's new destroyers equipped with the Aegis combat information and control system, the newspaper said. In November, media reported that Japan's government planned to commission one of such vessels by spring of 2027 and another by spring of 2028.

The United States and its allies have been increasing investments in hypersonic weapon development in recent years amid progress made by Russia and China.

Related Topics

Technology Russia China Progress Japan United States November Sunday Media Government Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

6 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

15 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

15 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

15 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.