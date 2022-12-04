Japan, US Mulling Joint Research on Hypersonic Missile Defense - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) Japan and the United States are considering conducting joint research on technologies to intercept hypersonic glide ballistic missiles at an altitude that the current anti-missile systems are not able to operate, Japanese financial newspaper Nikkei reported on Sunday.

According to the newspaper, the Japanese Defense Ministry plans to start developing engine for long-range missiles in 2023 that will be able to change its trajectory to adjust to enemy's hypersonic missile. As part of the project, Japan is going to cooperate with the US by conducting joint research on technology.

The prospective missiles could be deployed on Japan's new destroyers equipped with the Aegis combat information and control system, the newspaper said. In November, media reported that Japan's government planned to commission one of such vessels by spring of 2027 and another by spring of 2028.

The United States and its allies have been increasing investments in hypersonic weapon development in recent years amid progress made by Russia and China.