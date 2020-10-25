UrduPoint.com
Japan Yet To Decide On Fukushima Low Radioactive Water's Disposal Method - Suga

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 04:20 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) Japan's government has not yet decided on how to dispose of the low radioactive water stored in the damaged Fukushima I nuclear power plant, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Sunday.

"The government has not made any decision on the method of the water's disposal. Nevertheless, we are determined to address the harm caused by rumors," Suga said, as cited by NHK.

Earlier in the month, Japanese media outlets reported that the government was planning to release low radioactive water from the Fukushima I nuclear power plant into the ocean.

The contaminated water, which has been an issue of concern since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami damaged the nuclear plant, is stored in special tanks with limited volume. The level of radioactive water continues to rise and the Japanese authorities have been looking for a solution to this problem for several years.

