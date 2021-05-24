UrduPoint.com
Japanese Coast Guard Detects 4 Chinese Ships In Territorial Waters - Reports

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 06:49 PM

The Japanese Coast Guard has detected four Chinese vessels in the waters surrounding the disputed Senkaku islands, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The Japanese Coast Guard has detected four Chinese vessels in the waters surrounding the disputed Senkaku islands, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

According to the news agency, the incident took place earlier in the day. It involved two Chinese vessels that tried to approach a Japanese fishing boat in the area.

One of the ships is said to be equipped with automatic cannon. The coast guard noted that it is the 18th time Chinese ships have violated Japanese territorial waters since the beginning of the year.

In recent years, Tokyo voiced concern regarding Beijing's activities in the region, especially with regard to the the disputed Senkaku islands, known in China as the Diaoyudao islands and claimed by Beijing to be Chinese territory.

