Japanese Prime Minister Lifts COVID-Linked State of Emergency in Tokyo, 8 Other Regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Thursday during a government meeting the lifting of the coronavirus-related state of emergency in nine prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, on June 20, as broadcast by NHK.

There are currently 10 prefectures under a state of emergency, which expires on Sunday.

Only in Okinawa, where the infections are still on the rise, the emergency will be extended until July 11.

In seven out of these nine prefectures � Tokyo, Hokkaido, Aichi, Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, and Fukuoka � the emergency will be replaced with intensive anti-virus measures.

Additionally, the government prolonged intensive anti-virus measures in three more prefectures bordering Tokyo until July 11.