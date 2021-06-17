UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Prime Minister Lifts COVID-Linked State Of Emergency In Tokyo, 8 Other Regions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 02:00 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Lifts COVID-Linked State of Emergency in Tokyo, 8 Other Regions

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Thursday during a government meeting the lifting of the coronavirus-related state of emergency in nine prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, on June 20, as broadcast by NHK

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Thursday during a government meeting the lifting of the coronavirus-related state of emergency in nine prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, on June 20, as broadcast by NHK.

There are currently 10 prefectures under a state of emergency, which expires on Sunday.

Only in Okinawa, where the infections are still on the rise, the emergency will be extended until July 11.

In seven out of these nine prefectures � Tokyo, Hokkaido, Aichi, Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, and Fukuoka � the emergency will be replaced with intensive anti-virus measures.

Additionally, the government prolonged intensive anti-virus measures in three more prefectures bordering Tokyo until July 11.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Fukuoka Kyoto Osaka Tokyo June July Sunday Government

Recent Stories

China's Shenzhou-12 Spacecraft Docks With Core Mod ..

50 seconds ago

Post graduate collage arranges competitive exams

52 seconds ago

Ryanair, UK airports sue govt over Covid travel ru ..

54 seconds ago

Gattuso quits as Fiorentina coach, three weeks aft ..

55 seconds ago

Dutch Prosecution Says Open to Considering New Dat ..

57 seconds ago

Australia Stops Recommending AstraZeneca Vaccine f ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.