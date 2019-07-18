Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Expresses Condolences Over Deadly Arson Attack on Kyoto Animation Studio

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the arson attack on a renowned animation studio in Kyoto earlier on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the arson attack on a renowned animation studio in Kyoto earlier on Thursday.

"Today, Kyoto was hit by an arson attack, which led to the deaths of people. Great number of those injured and killed. There are no words to describe this misfortune. I pray for the souls of those diseased, express my condolences to the victims and hope for their speedy recovery," Abe wrote on Twitter.

The fire started on 10:35 a.m. local time (01:35 GMT) on the first floor of a three-story building, which houses Kyoto Animation studio, also known as KyoAni. Up to 70 people could have been in the studio at the time when the inferno broke out.

According to the latest data, the death toll has risen to 16.

Earlier, 12 people were reported dead, with at least 10 more being in a state of clinical death, meaning that their deaths had not yet been officially confirmed. Over 35 people were injured. In addition, the whereabouts of at least 20 others were said to be unknown.

The local police reported that a 41-year-old man had already confessed to the arson. The motive and name of the attacker remain unknown.

Eyewitnesses claim that they heard the perpetrator shout out "Die!" as he poured what appeared to be gasoline around the building, which was followed by several bangs.

About 40 firefighter squads were dispatched to the scene. It took five hours to extinguish the inferno.