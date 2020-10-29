UrduPoint.com
Japan's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 100,000, Tokyo's Infections On Rise

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:50 PM

Japan recorded 306 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, showed preliminary figures released on Thursday afternoon

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Japan recorded 306 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, showed preliminary figures released on Thursday afternoon.

The latest daily figure raised the country's total tally to more than 100,000, local media reported.

Of the 306 new cases, the Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 221 in the capital of 14 million.

Thursday's figure for Tokyo marks the first time the daily tally surpassed the 200-mark since Oct. 24 when 203 novel coronavirus infections were reported.

The latest figure is also the 10th straight day that new daily infections have topped the 100-mark.

Tokyo, the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic among Japan's 47 prefectures, now sees its cumulative total of infections rise to 30,677, the metropolitan government said.

