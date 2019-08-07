Jordan, Palestine Sign Memorandum on Petroleum Products Supply - Energy Minister

Jordan will supply Palestine with petroleum products under a memorandum of understanding signed Wednesday, Jordan's Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Hala Zawati said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Jordan will supply Palestine with petroleum products under a memorandum of understanding signed Wednesday, Jordan's Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Hala Zawati said.

"The governments of Jordan and Palestine signed a memorandum on Wednesday to provide Palestine with petroleum products from and via Jordan," Zawati said as quoted in a press release.

According to the minister, the agreement aims to help Palestine to diversify its oil import.

Palestine heavily relies on the supply of petroleum from Israel and is now trying to reduce this dependency.