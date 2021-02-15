UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Journalists Union Urges Latin American Nations To Include Media Workers In Vaccine Rollout

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 09:10 PM

Journalists Union Urges Latin American Nations to Include Media Workers in Vaccine Rollout

The International Federation of Journalists on Monday backed a petition by its affiliates in Brazil, Peru and Uruguay to include media workers in the priority vaccination group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists on Monday backed a petition by its affiliates in Brazil, Peru and Uruguay to include media workers in the priority vaccination group.

"Journalists are essential workers that should be treated as such within national COVID-19 vaccination campaigns worldwide," Anthony Bellanger, the union's general secretary, said in a statement.

The Brazilian federation of journalists emphasized that, similarly to health workers, police and firefighters, journalists "are obliged to put themselves at risk, guaranteeing every citizen access to reliable and public interest information."

The Peruvian association estimated that 108 journalists died in the country from the coronavirus, which is the world's highest death toll in the profession. The watchdog argued that, while the government defined journalism as an essential service, it did not treat media workers as such.

Related Topics

World Police Died Brazil Peru Uruguay Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Experts provide guidance to businesses on UAE Econ ..

12 minutes ago

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determinat ..

12 minutes ago

Tabreed reports 16.5% increase in 2020 net income ..

27 minutes ago

Four JI candidates file nomination papers for Sena ..

1 minute ago

EU Distances From Moscow While Overlooking Discrim ..

1 minute ago

Families of missing persons meet chairman COIED Ju ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.