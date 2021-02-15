Journalists Union Urges Latin American Nations to Include Media Workers in Vaccine Rollout

(@FahadShabbir)

The International Federation of Journalists on Monday backed a petition by its affiliates in Brazil, Peru and Uruguay to include media workers in the priority vaccination group

"Journalists are essential workers that should be treated as such within national COVID-19 vaccination campaigns worldwide," Anthony Bellanger, the union's general secretary, said in a statement.

The Brazilian federation of journalists emphasized that, similarly to health workers, police and firefighters, journalists "are obliged to put themselves at risk, guaranteeing every citizen access to reliable and public interest information."

The Peruvian association estimated that 108 journalists died in the country from the coronavirus, which is the world's highest death toll in the profession. The watchdog argued that, while the government defined journalism as an essential service, it did not treat media workers as such.