Justice Breyer to Join Harvard Law School After Retiring From US Supreme Court - Statement

Retired US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is joining the faculty of Harvard Law School following his departure from the bench at the end of June, Harvard Law Today said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Retired US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is joining the faculty of Harvard Law school following his departure from the bench at the end of June, Harvard Law Today said on Friday.

"Justice Stephen Breyer '64 has been named the Byrne Professor of Administrative Law and Process at Harvard Law School (HLS), effective immediately. He joins a group of faculty who have become HLS faculty members after illustrious legal careers in the profession and bring deep expertise and excellence to the shared work of this community," Harvard Law Today said.

Breyer will teach seminars and reading groups, publish books and other scholarship as well as will engage in the university's broader intellectual life and community, it said.

Breyer is Harvard Law School graduate and has previously served on its faculty, Harvard Law Today noted.

"I am very pleased to return to Harvard and teach there and to write. Among other things, I will likely try to explain why I believe it important that the next generations of those associated with the law engage in work, and take approaches to law, that help the great American constitutional experiment work effectively for the American people," Breyer said in a statement.

Breyer retired from the Supreme Court on June 30, leading the way for Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn on to the bench.