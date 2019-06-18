UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kabul To Host Large Meeting Of Afghan, Pakistani Clerics On Wednesday - Sources

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:50 PM

Kabul to Host Large Meeting of Afghan, Pakistani Clerics on Wednesday - Sources

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The Afghan capital of Kabul is expected to host one of the largest meetings of Pakistani and Afghan clerics on Wednesday as the governments of both nations are on their path to restore bilateral ties, sources told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Prominent clerics of the All Pakistan Ulema Council, a Muslim organization that includes Islamic clerics and legal scholars, will attend the gathering, according to the sources.

The Afghan government has refused to comment on the status of the gathering, which if held is thought to bring together at least one thousand clerics.

The meeting comes amid attempts of Afghanistan and Pakistan to improve relations that have been complicated for years due to Islamabad's alleged support for the Taliban movement.

"This is a political move by the Pakistani government to show Afghanistan [that] it is trying to push Taliban to hold direct peace talks with the Afghan government," Ahmad Khan Wardak, a Kabul-based analyst, told Sputnik.

The issue of possible improvement of ties between the two countries has been in spotlight after Afghanistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Idrees Zaman's paid a visit to Pakistan earlier in June, which was preceded by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan inviting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to visit his country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Imran Khan Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Prime Minister Visit June Ashraf Ghani Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Iran Says Used Recruited CIA Cyberspies to Take Do ..

9 minutes ago

Govt lodges protest with BBC over misreporting abo ..

9 minutes ago

EU Council Delays Start of Accession Talks With Al ..

9 minutes ago

Upcoming Russia-US-Israel Meeting Aimed at Resolvi ..

9 minutes ago

AJK Opposition including PTI Kashmir rejects new f ..

9 minutes ago

Russia, India Working to Sign Memorandum on Iran-I ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.