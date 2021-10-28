UrduPoint.com

Kiev Did Not Provide Consular Access To Detained Russian Citizen Kosyak - Moscow

Kiev Did Not Provide Consular Access to Detained Russian Citizen Kosyak - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Ukraine did not provide consular access to detained Russian citizen Andrei Kosyak, who represents the Luhansk People's Republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"Kiev, in the end, did not grant Russian consular officers with access to this citizen (Kosyak), who, by the way, has Russian citizenship," Zakharova told a press conference.

