UrduPoint.com

Kiev Got $200 Million In Security Aid From US This Weekend, More To Come -State Department

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2022 | 05:20 AM

Kiev Got $200 Million in Security Aid From US This Weekend, More to Come -State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The United States continues to provide Kiev with security assistance and Ukraine received $200 million on Saturday, a senior US State Department official said.

"We are assisting Ukraine with new lethal defensive security assistance, including ammunition for the front line defenders of Ukraine.

The first of several shipments for Ukrainian armed forces totalling $200 million arrived in Kyiv January 22, yesterday, and more will arrive in the weeks to come," the official said at a Sunday briefing.

This past Tuesday, a senior US State Department official said that the United States would provide Ukraine with additional defensive aid on top of what is already in the process of being sent should tensions with Russia escalate.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev United States January Sunday Top Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

20 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

20 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

1 day ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

1 day ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

2 days ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.