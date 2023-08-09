Kiev Loses 370 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 370 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Russian armed forces have repelled five attacks in the Donetsk direction over the given period, the ministry said, adding that another six attacks were repulsed in the Kupyans direction, three in the Zaporizhzhia direction and two in the Krasnyi Lyman direction.

"Up to 370 Ukrainian military, two tanks, six armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, two US-made M777 artillery systems, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mount, and a D-20 howitzer were destroyed (in the Donetsk direction) over the past day," the ministry said in a statement.

Additionally, Ukraine has lost up to 180 military in the South Donetsk direction over the past day, the ministry added.